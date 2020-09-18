Slowdive Post Teaser From the Studio Indicating Work On New Album

Home News Ariel King September 18th, 2020 - 10:20 PM

Slowdive have posted an Instagram teaser from inside a music studio, indicating that the band is working on their on their fifth album. Rachel Goswell shared the Instagram post, captioning it with the hashtag “slowdivelp5.” Slowdive also posted a photo from inside the studio, using the same hashtag as Goswell.

The photos feature Neil Halstead working with his guitar and Nick Chaplin playing bass. Both Halstead and Chaplin are surrounded by studio equipment, and Goswell also posted a picture of the band’s drum kit in a midst of recording equipment.

The upcoming LP will be the followup to 2017’s Slowdive, which mxdwn had ranked at No. 3 in the Top 50 Best Albums of 2017 list. Slowdive had been the band’s first release in 22 years, with the band beginning to tour together again in 2014. Last year, Goswell appeared on the new album by Trentmøller, and she formed a new band with her husband, called The Soft Cavalry.

Slowdive first formed in 1989, with Goswell and Halstead first meeting during their early childhood in Reading, Berkshire. The English rock band went on to release several albums, including Just for a Day, Souvlaki and Pygmalio prior to their hiatus in 1995. Between 1995 and 2014, each member of the band went on to pursue solo projects, with Halstead and Goswell both releasing solo albums via the label 4AD. Members also went on to join other bands, with the band’s reunion in 2014 announced after Slowdive created a Twitter account and a website.

