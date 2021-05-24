King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Reschedule Tour Dates Once Again to Fall 2022

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 24th, 2021 - 8:47 PM

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Psychedelic rock band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard has rescheduled the North American tour dates they had originally planned for Spring 2020 to Fall 2022. This is the third time they’ve been rescheduled, from the initial dates to Fall 2020, then to Fall 2021, and now, another year later.

Unfortunately, the new tour dates weren’t able to reschedule the Brooklyn, NY show, but they added appearances in Atlanta, GA and Oklahoma City, OK. Otherwise, the tour looks about the same as it would have in October 2021, but moved to October 2022.

They’ll kick it off at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA on October 2 with a three-hour marathon set and close with the new concert at The Criterion in Oklahoma City on Halloween night. The other two three-hour marathon sets are still set to occur at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on October 10-11, 2022.

All of the other concerts will be regular-length sets, and will include performances at other notable venues such as Moore Theatre in Seattle, WA, RADIUS in Chicago, IL, and Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia, PA. There are also a couple of Canadian concerts, so it’s not strictly a United States tour.

When they had rescheduled their tour last time, they stated, “Unfortunately we’re forced to postpone this incredibly exciting tour again. We miss shows so much! But we must listen to the science, be responsible and do the right thing. Such is the world in this particular time in space. By the time we get back into it, we’ll have at least a couple of new records for ya’ll.”

The sentiments appear to hold true. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard already shared those “couple of new records,” K.G. and L.W., but they’ve announced yet another album since then called Butterfly 3000, and they’re known to be remarkably prolific. Butterfly 3000 is set to be self-released without any preceding singles on June 11. A press release claims that it will “undoubtedly” be “the most accessible and jubilant album of their career.”

Whether that turns out to be true, and whether they have any more records planned between now and October 2022 is yet to be seen. However, they haven’t released fewer than two albums in a year since 2018, and in 2018 they were recovering from having released five albums in 2017, including Flying Microtonal Banana and Polygondwanaland, which are two of the most popular records they’ve released yet.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard 2022 Tour Dates*

10/2/2022 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre (marathon set)

10/4/2022 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/5/2022 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

10/6/2022 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/10/2022 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (marathon set)

10/11/2022 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (marathon set)

10/14/2022 – St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

10/15/2022 – Chicago, IL @ RADIUS

10/16/2022 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

10/18/2022 – Toronto, ON @ TBA

10/19/2022 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

10/22/2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/23/2022 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem at The Wharf

10/24/2022 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

10/26/2022 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/31/2022 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

*all dates supported by Leah Senior

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna