Napalm Death Extends Deal with Century Media

April 2nd, 2021 - 9:10 PM

English grindcore band Napalm Death just announced that they have signed a new deal with Century Media Records. The deal is an extension of a partnership that the band and label have had for many years.

“Very happy to let people know that we have put pen to paper and taken the plunge with Century Media again. Crucial to Napalm Death was that we continued to retain artistic and creative control and also continue to have a determining voice in how our music is used — and, equally as importantly, isn’t used. The people we have consistently worked with down the years at Century Media have always been extremely attuned to this, and we have never experienced anything like the heavy hand of suffocating commercial pressure that can be inherent in this kind of relationship and lead to crappy creative outcomes. Looking forward to sonically bending more minds with their help,” said Mark Greenway, vocalist for Napalm Death, in a press release.

The Director of Century Media Records, Philipp Schulte, went on to add that Napalm Death’s relationship with the record label has come a long way and that the label was ecstatic to continue the partnership. “The value of artistic freedom and creativity has always been of profound significance for Napalm Death. It was the key to becoming and staying one of the most important bands — then and now. We take this very seriously. Thanks to the band for their trust. We are looking froward to this extended strong partnership.”

Napalm Death’s Mitch Harris publicly announced in early November of last year why he had been taking a break from touring with the band. Harris stated that although he had not been touring for years, which was so he could help care for his family, he was in fact still a part of Napalm Death. He asked that fans that miss his presence during live shows to show their support by listening to records he is featured.