Deradoorian, Nick Zinner of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Mick Barr of Krallice, Brad Truax of Interpol and Greg Fox of Ex Eye Cover Black Sabbath Classic “Sweet Leaf”

Cover bands aren’t typically known for hosting renowned musicians, but the Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal is changing that up with an all-star cast tackling some of Black Sabbath’s best. Hosting Deradoorian, guitarist Nick Zinner of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, guitarist Mick Barr of Krallice, bassist Brad Truax of Interpol and drummer Greg Fox of Ex Eye, this group is composed of musicians from a variety of genres including indie, rock and even experimental metal.

The group’s origins extend back to 2018, when they met up for the inaugural PEOPLE Festival in Berlin, now known as the 37d03d Festival. The group unveiled a new 7″ single titled Master of Rehearsal, featuring “Sweet Leaf,” the introduction of Black Sabbath’s Master of Reality as its A-Side, while “Fairies Wear Boots,” the closing song on Paranoid, serves as its B-Side. Their cover of “Sweet Leaf” is already available on Bandcamp, however the official 7″ will be released via Famous Class on September 4.

This cover of “Sweet Leaf” opens up with a comedic cut featuring the band members discussing a Chuck Norris movie, before going into the cover. The cover itself is faithful to the original, with Deradoorian adding her unique spin on Ozzy Osbourne’s vocals, while emulating his passionate delivery.

Deradooriran announced that she signed with Anti- back in March and was originally set to release her upcoming studio album Find The Sun in May, however her Bandcamp has the project listed for a September 18 release date. She debuted a new song and animated music video for "It Was Me" in May.

May also saw the Yeah Yeah Yeahs release a performance of “Phenomena” while in isolation. Zinner shared a track titled “Promises Promises” for the film Knives and Skin in January, which he also scored. Interpol released a new EP called A Fine Mess last year.

Master of Rehearsal track list

1. Sweet Leaf

2. Fairies Wear Boots