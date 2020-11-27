Daniel Avery Shares New Singles “Into The Arms Of Stillness”, “Into The Voice Of Stillness” And “Petrol Blue”

Daniel Avery, a Bournemouth born DJ and music producer shared three new singles “Into The Arms Of Stillness”, “Into The Voice Of Stillness” and “Petrol Blue.” The singles all have accompanying videos.

“Into The Arms Of Stillness” opens with a heavily distorted and ambient sine wave sound. Drums swell in and get louder until about two minutes in then they get quieter. Eventually the sine wave turns into an ambient synthesized electric piano, a synth pad is heard in the background and the drums are louder than ever. The video features animated wave effects.

“Into The Voice Of Stillness” features the exact same music from “Into The Arms Of Stillness” but this time spoken voices are heard. The voices are speaking in French and get quieter and harder to hear as the song progresses. Eventually the spoken voice fades away.

“Petrol Blue” opens with a drum loop. An ambient tiny electric piano sound plays a melody while a slowly detuning synthesizer pad plays the chords. At the end of the song only the synthesizer pad is heard and it slowly fades out as the song ends.

Earlier this year Avery and Allesandro Cortini released the single “Enter Exit” from their album Illusion Of Time. When Avery started producing music he used the artist name Stopmakingme but then he reverted back to using his birthname.