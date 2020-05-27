Primavera Sound Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Gorillaz, Bauhaus and Charli XCX

Home News Aaron Grech May 27th, 2020 - 4:51 PM

Primavera Sound was unable to take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however the festival is looking toward 2021 already, and have announced the genre defying Gorillaz, goth pioneers Bauhaus and pop artist Charli XCX as performers for the event. This festival will take place from June 2-6 2021 at the Parc Del Forum in Barcelona, Spain.

Tickets for this year’s festival will be valid for the 2021 event, however refunds will begin on June 3, the same day tickets for next year’s event go on sale.

Many of the artists on this lineup, including Pavement, The Strokes, Bad Bunny, Tyler, the Creator, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Iggy Pop, The National and Beck, were featured on the planned 2020 lineup. Both Charli XCX and the Gorillaz are new additions on the lineup, in addition to Tame Impala, FKA twigs and Jamie xx. Some of this year’s planned performers, such as Massive Attack and Lana Del Rey, will not be attending next year’s event.

Primavera Sound was looking to expand to Los Angeles this year, however this event was also postponed until 2021 due to concerns regarding COVID-19. This event is set to take place from September 18 to 19 of next year.

The Gorillaz recently unveiled a hardback annual book almanac, following a string of releases for their Song Machine Season One, project. This series included tracks such as “Momentary Bliss” featuring slowthai and Slaves, “Désolé” featuring Diawara, “Aries” featuring Peter Hook and Georgia and “How Far?” featuring Tony Allen and Skepta.

Charli XCX recorded an entire album in quarantine titled How I’m Feeling Now. Bauhaus announced earlier this week that they postponed their 2020 live shows due to COVID-19.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva