Dark Nights: Death Metal Announces Official Soundtrack for June 2021 Release Featuring Songs by Chelsea Wolfe, HEALTH with Chino Moreno, Greg Puciato, IDLES, Show Me The Body, Soccer Mommy and More

Home News Ellie Lin May 12th, 2021 - 12:08 PM

The official soundtrack for the Dark Nights: Death Metal comic book series is set to be released June 2021, and on it is a myriad of diverse musicians. Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack will be released physically on June 16, 2021 and released digitally June 18, 2021.

This soundtrack is the first of its kind–– no other DC comic book series have had accompanying albums.

The album was produced by Tyler Bates, known for his work on the soundtracks for John Wick, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Atomic Blonde. Included on the tracklist are musicians spanning a wide range of styles and genres. Contributors on the Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack include Mastodon, Chelsea Wolfe, HEALTH with Chino Moreno, Maria Brink, Grey Daze, Rise Against, Manchester Orchestra, Denzel Curry, Carach Angren, Starcrawler, Gunship, Greg Puciato, Gil Sharone, Show Me The Body, IDLES and Soccer Mommy.

Mastodon released their single and first track of the album ahead of Dark Nights: Death Metal, called “Forged by Neron.” Rise Against’s contribution to the album, “Broken Dreams, Inc.” was released in Sept. 2020. Brann Dailor of Mastodon, Jacob Duszik and John Famiglietti of HEALTH, Chelsea Wolfe, were previously featured in the fourth episode of the series, “Shot in the Dark.”

The Dark Nights: Death Metal comic book series’ first issue was released in June 2020. Since then, there’ve been seven issues in the series which concluded in January, 2021. Dark Nights: Death Metal continues the 2017 Dark Night: Metal series and encompasses all previous DC Comics storylines. It was created by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo

The numerous contributors to the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack have remained busy throughout the past few months. Mastodon will play Inkcarceration, the music and tattoo festival on Sept. 10, 2021. Chelsea Wolfe has released several collaborations with artist Emma Ruth Rundle, including a single and music video called “Anhedonia.” HEALTH released a new song “Isn’t Everyone,” in collaboration with Nine Inch Nails on May 6, 2021. In addition to Dark Nights: Death Metal, HEALTH contributed to the video game soundtrack for Cyberpunk 2077. Maria Brink of In This Moment recently shared a music video for their song “As Above So Below.” Grey Daze released an acoustic EP, Amends… Stripped and is working on another album. Rise Against just announced their summer 2021 tour dates for their latest album, Nowhere Generation. Manchester Orchestra’s sixth studio album, The Million Masks of God came out on April 30, 2021. To read mxdwn album reviewer Grace Galaragga’s take on The Million Masks of God, click here. Denzel Curry released a song and a music video in 2020, “Live From the Abyss,” and “This Changes Everything,” respectively. Carach Angren’s song “Skull With a Forked Tongue,” was previously used in Dark Nights: Death Metal’s first episode. Starcrawler will be in the Foo Fighters upcoming documentary, What Drives Us. Greg Puciato, of The Black Queen will release a deluxe edition of their album, Fever Daydream to celebrate its five year anniversary. Show Me the Body released an EP called Forever in March, 2021. IDLES was featured on Sharon Von Etten’s latest release, Sharon Von Etten. They also announced a U.S. tour for fall 2021. Soccer Mommy will play the Fonda Theatre on Oct. 28, 2021.

To pre-order the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack, click here.

Dark Nights: Death Metal Tracklist

Mastodon – “Forged by Neron” Chelsea Wolfe – “Diana” HEALTH, Tyler Bates – “ANTI-LIFE (feat. Chino Moreno)” Maria Brink, Tyler Bates – “Meet Me In Fire (feat. Andy Biersack)” Grey Daze – “Anything, Anything” Rise Against – “Broken Dreams, Inc.” Manchester Orchestra – “Never Ending” Denzel Curry, PlayThatBoiZay – “Bad Luck” Carach Angren – “Skull With a Forked Tongue” Starcrawler – “Good Time Girl” GUNSHIP, Tyler Bates – “Berserker (feat. Dave Lombardo)” Greg Puciato, Tyler Bates, Gil Sharone – “Now You’ve Really Done It” Show Me The Body – “Stone Cold Earth” IDLES – “Sodium” Soccer Mommy – “Kissing in the Rain”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva