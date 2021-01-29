Julia Stone and Matt Berninger of The National Team Up for Soothing New Song “We All Have”

Home News Krista Marple January 29th, 2021 - 4:50 PM

Australian singer Julia Stone has teamed up with Matt Berninger of The National to release their new song “We All Have.” The new song, which was released with a video to accompany it, is set to be featured on Stone’s forthcoming album Sixty Summers, which is due for an April 16 release via BMG.

“This song is about how everything transforms and moves; even though you feel so shitty at one point, it might shift into something new. Love is all that we really need to be here for – not love with someone else but love in your heart,” said Stone in a press release.

“We All Have” is a beautifully orchestrated collaboration between Stone and Berninger. Stone’s unique vocal range and Berninger’s low, comforting voice create a perfect ambiance with the lightly used instrumental. “We all have the lightness to be okay, okay, okay for now,” sings Stone. Berninger follows with “Love is all we needed to be here for.”

The National lead singer, who has been a fan of Stone’s for some time now, was incredibly excited to be able to collaborate with the artist on the track. He stated, “It’s always really inspiring to hear old friends creating such amazing music. I’ve been a big fan of Julia’s work for a long time, and it was so fun to be invited to be a part of this song!”

Berninger recently released his debut solo album, Serpentine Prison, in October of last year. He has been with The National since the band was founded in 1999 in Ohio. During the duration of his time with the band, they have released eight studio albums. While he is still a part of The National, he has been fully pursuing his solo career since the announcement of the album. Berninger shared the news of his debut solo album in May of last year. He admitted that his song “Serpentine Prison” was actually written in December of 2018.

Aside from Berninger’s solo project, The National announced that they plan to reissue their first three releases as they have all been remastered at Abbey Road Studios. The National, Sad Songs for Dirty Lovers and Cherry Tree will all be reissued on February 26.

Sixty Summers Track List:

1. Break

2. Sixty Summers

3. We All Have (feat. Matt Berninger)

4. Substance

5. Dance

6. Free

7. Who

8. Fire in Me

9. Easy

10. Queen

11. Heron

12. Unreal

13. I Am No One