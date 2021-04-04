Courtney Barnett And Vagabon Share Slinking Cover Of Sharon Van Etten’s “Don’t Do It”

Home News Aaron Grech April 4th, 2021 - 9:30 AM

Singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett has teamed up with Vagabon for a cover of Sharon Van Etten’s “Don’t Do It,” which originally appeared on 2010’s Epic. This blues-infused reimagining of the song is powered by by catchy electric guitar chords and Barnett’s alternative vocal style, that gives the song a bit of a rock edge. This track will be featured on a Van Etten’s covers album epic Ten, which sees artists covering songs from Epic. The record will be released on April 16, in celebration of Epic‘s 10th anniversary.

At the end of last year Barnett appeared on a live stream titled From Where I’m Standing, which was filmed at the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne, Australia. Barnett also appeared on the Hands Off! benefit compilation alongside L7, Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill and Alice Bag, which supported non-profits benefitting young women. This benefit compilation was released following the sexual misconduct made against Burger Records artists and affiliates, leading to the resignation of its cofounder and ultimate shutdown.

“A lot has changed this year, and yet Barnett and her music remain resolute,” mxdwn reviewer Riley Glaister-Rider wrote. “Perhaps it’s the indie-rocker’s wry, relatable lyricism; maybe it’s the way she suddenly emerged as the modern Bob Dylan we didn’t know we needed, with her overthought songwriting and speak-sing vocals. Whatever conspired in the cosmos to bring her to the here-and-now, Courtney Barnett is the most necessary songwriter in an overly-critical, desensitized generation of music-lovers.”

Van Etten has been busy collaborating with artists such as Xiu Xiu and Shamir this year, releasing “Sad Mezcalita” and “Dsharpg” respectively. Other performers such as Lucinda Williams and IDLES have covered Van Etten’s tracks for epic Ten, with the latter outfit reimaging “Peace Signs” as a punk song.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer