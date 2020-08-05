Tim Heidecker Announces New Album Fear of Death Featuring Weyes Blood and The Lemon Twigs for September 2020 Release and Shares Studio Shot Video for Title Track

Home News Ariel King August 5th, 2020 - 7:56 PM

Tim Heidecker has announced his newest album, which will include features from Weyes Blood, The Lemon Twigs and Drew Erickson. Fear of Death will be released on September 25 via Spacebomb and has released the album’s lead single and title track alongside the album announcement.

The accompanying music video for “Fear of Death” features Heidecker and his band performing the song in the studio. With an optimistic rock sound which blends soft guitars and whispered drums, Heideck and his chorus sings “Fear of Death keeps me alive.” Lyrics contrast the happier tone of the song as Heideck sings “I learned all I am gonna learn/ I think I’m done growing” and describes how he has checked out from life but does not yet want to die. His pitched voice brings peppy tones to his descriptions of a morbid life which limits growth as Natalie Mering of Weyes Blood’s humming voice quietly sings alongside him.

Heidecker is best known for his work and comedy, and has had appearances in Brides Maids, Ant-Man and the Wasp and Us. Fear of Death will be Heidecker’s third album and a the followup to last year’s What the Broken-Hearted Do… which had explored themes of relationships and heartbreak. According to Brooklyn Vegan, Heidecker’s upcoming album will focus on the theme of growing older and learning to accept eventual death. Heidecker had released his first album, In Glendale, in 2016.

Weyes Blood were initially going to tour with Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds this upcoming fall, however the tour was cancelled because of COVID-19. Weyes Blood had also been touring in support of their fourth studio album, Titanic Rising, when the pandemic first begun, their tour having to be cut short after playing in Australia and New Zealand with the band being unable to complete their shows throughout the United States and Europe. In 2018, The Lemon Twigs released their last album, To School.

Fear of Death album tracklist:

1. “Prelude To Feelings”

2. “Come Away With Me”

3. “Backwards”

4. “Fear of Death”

5. “Someone Who Can Handle You”

6. “Nothing”

7. “Say Yes”

8. “Property”

9. “Little Lamb”

10. “Let It Be”

11. “Long As I’ve Got You”

12. “Oh How We Drift Away”