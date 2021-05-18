My Morning Jacket Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates Including Co-Headlining Stadium Shows with Brittany Howard

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 18th, 2021 - 1:09 PM

My Morning Jacket announced a United States tour for fall 2021. It will begin with an appearance in Charlotte, NC supported by Flock of Dimes, and a headlining spot during Railbird Festival 2021 in Lexington, KY in late August.

After that, there’s a series of five co-headlining stadium shows with Brittany Howard, interrupted by a performance at Bonnaroo 2021 in Manchester, TN on September 4. In late September, they’re set to play at Ohana Festival in Dana Point, CA as well as a series of west coast shows supported by Durand Jones & The Indications. The last leg of the tour will feature Bedouine as their opening act and an appearance at the Suwannee Hulaween festival on October 30 in Live Oak, FL.

Beside the festival appearances, some other notable locations include two nights at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY on September 10 and 11, a stadium show at Santa Barbara Bowl on September 23 and three nights at Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre to wrap up the tour on November 4-6.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale tomorrow, May 19 at 10:00 a.m. local time through My Morning Jacket’s website.Thanks to PLUS1’s belief that $1 can go a long way when collected in high numbers, $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to some of the organization’s associated non-profits, which fight for environmental justice, racial equity and mental healthcare access.

Last year, My Morning Jacket surprise-released a follow-up to their 2015 record, The Waterfall, which is named The Waterfall II and features new recordings from their 2015 sessions. They also announced plans to release a “completely new album” once live-shows resume this year, meaning they’ll be supporting that new album on this upcoming tour if they release it when they had said they would.

Brittany Howard was the frontwoman for Alabama Shakes before they disbanded in 2018. Her former Alabama Shakes drummer Steve Johnson was recently arrested for alleged child abuse and subsequently released on a $26k bond. She released her first solo album since the band broke up, called Jaime, which she shared under her own name in September 2019. Howard had hoped to play a US tour that would have begun on March 17, 2020 if that hadn’t been the same time that the COVID-19 lockdown began. She had also been announced for a series of music festivals that were similarly prevented by the pandemic, but she hopes to return in person at KCRW’s World Festival one week after her last date with My Morning Jacket in September.

My Morning Jacket United States Tour 2021:

8/27 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ”

8/28 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival

9/3 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

9/4 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

9/7 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

9/8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann – TD Pavillion ^

9/10 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^

9/11 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^

9/23 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

9/24 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

9/25 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

9/28 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts *

9/29 – Spokane, WA – Riverfront Park Pavilion *

10/1 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

10/2 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

10/3 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater *

10/29 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre #

10/30 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween

10/31 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater #

11/2 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theater #

11/4 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

11/5 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

11/6 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

^ And Brittany Howard

* Special Guests Durand Jones & The Indications

# Special Guest Bedouine

“ Special Guest Flock of Dimes

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna