Brian Eno, Beach House, Amon Tobin, Santigold and More to Soundtrack Las Vegas Art Installation Omega Mart

Meow Wolf, an arts and entertainment production company based out of Santa Fe, New Mexicoi, have announced a new permanent exhibition called Omega Mart, which will open in Las Vegas’ AREA15 entertainment complex on Thursday, February 18. This new installation will feature soundtracks from a number of artists, including pioneering ambient musician Brian Eno, indie band Beach House, alternative R&B singer Santigold and producers Amon Tobin. Pleasure Corporation and El Búho. Tickets for the upcoming exhibition are available here.

Omega Mart also has a new trailer featuring country superstar Willie Nelson, who explores the supermarket. Throughout his journey in the space Nelson goes on a weird psychedelic adventure, eating tin cans and swapping faces with one of Omega Mart’s clerks. This installation is set to feature more than 250 unique projects from over 325 creatives, with the area hosting four large anchor spaces and 60 additional unique environments, such as installation-filled rooms, terrains and “portals to other worlds.”

“Omega Mart is not your typical grocery store. It’s a 52,000 square foot viscerally satisfying, psychedelic, and totally unpredictable immersive art experience,” organizers said in a statement obtained by The BrooklynVegan. “This begins with hundreds of products that have the ability to fulfill desires beyond expectations and leads beyond into new worlds of inspiration, play, and transformation.”

This will be Meow Wolf’s second attraction and installation, following their House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe. The outdoor setting of this space looks like a Victorian manner, but its interior is filled with a number of interactive installations.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat