Scott Kannberg Says Pavement will Go on a “Real Tour” in September

Home News Krista Marple April 4th, 2021 - 6:52 PM

Pavement’s guitarist Scott Kannberg officially announced that the band will be going on a “real tour” starting this September, which will be their first tour together in nearly a decade. The shows were originally scheduled to take place in June of last year at the Primavera in Barcelona and in Porto. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, Pavement was forced to reschedule the shows.

Kannberg announced the upcoming shows for his band in a recent statement he made where he ended it by saying, “Also, Pavement finally gonna do some more stuff next year, a real tour in September.” One of the original 2020 concert dates was scheduled as a part of the NOS Primavera Sound Porto, which featured other big-name artists such as Lana Del Ray, Tyler The Creator, Beck and more on the lineup.

The indie rock band guitarist also had shared the news that he had planned to begin working on his solo record in March of 2020 but because COVID-19 came about, he decided to put a halt to the project. He was able to finally record the album with his bassist and drummer via Zoom at the end of the year. Unfortunately, a tragedy took place afterwards which has made the album a more emotional project for him.

“My drummer and bassist and I recorded it via Zoom in December and i’m still trying to finish up the singing and finishing touches before my producer mixes it all. Unfortunately, my bass layer died a month ago, so it’s all added some more sadness to the project. I think i’m going to call it More Songs About Feelings And Loss.”

Primavera had broken up back in 1999, which is also the year that their most recent album Terror Twilight had come out. Since then, they have had one reunion tour that took place about 11 years after they called it quits. This year’s tour will also take place 11 years since their last show.