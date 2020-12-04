Two Minutes To Late Night Selling Vol. 6 Covers Compilation for 24-Hours on Bandcamp Friday

Home News Aaron Grech December 4th, 2020 - 2:44 PM

Two Minutes to Late Night have released their sixth EP for Bandcamp Friday, which will be available for 24 hours. Like their previous five EPs, all of the proceeds from this project will go toward the musicians and song engineers who made these recordings possible.

The tracks covered for this song include Alice In Chains’ “Rain When I Die,” Robyn’s “Ever Again,” Journey’s “Of A Lifetime,” The Replacement’s “Kid’s Don’t Follow” and Annie Lennox’s “Walking on Broken Glass.” Each of these songs feature contributions from Two Minutes to Late Night’s Jordan Olds, who performs as Gwarsenio Hall. “Ever Again,” also has a special demo recorded by Hall.

“Rain When I Die” features Brann Bailor of Mastodon, Justin Suitor of Pated Wives, Mike Sullivan of Russian Circles and Stephen Brodsky of Mutoid Man. “Ever Again” features Troy Sanders of Mastodon, Mlny Parsonz of Royal Thunder, Ben Koller of Converge and Nate Garrett of Spirit Adrift. “Of A Lifetime” includes Brodsky once again, Nick Bellamore of Dee Snyder’s touring group, Ian Miller of Kowloon Walled City, Marissa Nadler and Kurt Ballou of Converge.

“Kid’s Don’t Follow” features Ted Leo of Ted Leo and the Pharmacists, Thomas Cantwell of Gouge Away, Nate Newton of Converge, Zach Blair of Rise Against, J.D. Fetcho of Answering Machine, Samantha Campanile of Answering Machine and Lily Mastrodimos of Long Neck. “Walking on Broken Glass” features Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance, Adam Turla of Murder By Death, Brody Dalle of The Distillers, G.G. Guerra of Soul Glo and Tucker Rule of Thursday.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat