Two Minutes To Late Night Announce Covers Vol. 5 Will Be Available On Bandcamp Friday

Late night heav metal show Two Minutes to Late Night has announced that a new Covers Vol. 5 will be available this Friday. In an Instagram post, the show announces the album with its album artwork and caption saying “Covers Vol. 5 will be available this #bandcampfriday 11/6 ONLY from midnight to midnight pst. Featuring our covers of Samhain, Ozzy, Dusty Springfield, Iron Boingo, and King Diamond! All the money goes to the artists and mixers involved with making these covers. Link will be live on honorableswords.com”
Each covers albu thus far has been released on Band Camp Friday and has covered many classic songs, such as Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ In The Years,” Rush’s “Anthem,” Fleetwood Mac’s “You Make Loving Fun” and Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell.” Pete Griffin and Nili Brosh of Dethklok joined Two Minutes To Late Night earlier this month to cover Oingo Boingo’s “Dead Man’s Party,” and Brann Dailor joined them to cover Ozzy Osbourne’s “Over The Mountain.” Most recently, members of metal bands Mastodon, Dethklok and Municipal Waste joined Two Minutes To Late Night for a cover of King Diamond’s “No Presents for Christmas” with other guests including Kverlatak and Darkest Hour.
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat