Thursday Joins Forces with And So I Watch You from Afar And Cursive For Virtual Live Stream Festival

New Brunswick, New Jersey-based post-hardcore band, Thursday, recently announced performing a virtual music festival, titled Signals V.1, alongside fellow post-hardcore rock collectives And So I Watch You from Afar and Cursive. According to Brooklyn Vegan, tickets and merchandise bundles for the event are currently on sale with a special access code given to ticket holders three hours in advance of the show.

Thursday previously announced on their official FaceBook page Wednesday, August 5, that they were gearing to announce dates for a summer 2020 tour. Yet, due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, the collective did not announce nor get the chance to play the venues for the dates listed below.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based indie post-hardcore rock collective, Cursive, have recorded and released nine full-length studio albums including their latest musical offering, last year’s Get Fixed. The Northern Ireland post-rock collective, And So I Watch You from Afar, have released five full-length studio albums with their seminal work including their critically acclaimed sophomore and third studio album, respectively, 2011’s Gangs and 2013’s All Hail Bright Futures.

The virtual livestream event, Signals V.1, is said to take place August 19 at 4pm ET with a rebroadcast taken place August 20-22 at 4pm ET. According to the aforementioned Brooklyn Vegan article, “…in addition to Thursday (performing from Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn), it’ll feature Cursive (an October 2019 set, also from Saint Vitus) and And So I Watch You from Afar. The in-depth details are broken down by Thursday, collectively, saying:

Thursday has aways laughed in the face of geography, technology and even time itself! Therefore we are delighted to announce Signals V.1, our first foray into the world of Thursday curated virtual festivals. Come hang on August 19th as we defy the very boundary of land and ocean to effortlessly transport you to Belfast, Northern Ireland where And So i Watch You From Afar will be your guide as you radiate between green forests and astral planes. Fasten your seat belt for a quick inter-continental trip to Los Angeles, California and into the home of BIRTHDAY BOY Tim Kasher who will regale you, as only he can. Speaking of Belfast, did you know that DeLorean cars were manufactured there? Well your boys were able to ‘borrow’ one and after months of planning, we were finally successful in stealing a flux capacitor from the Trump Administration. We will be using our newly acquired (and not entirely legal time machine) to take everyone back to October, 2019 for a never seen or heard before (multi camera) Cursive extravaganza at the world famous St Vitus in Brooklyn. No great celluloid motion picture is complete without a dystopian part where the heroes save the day, so once the Cursive feedback rings out, you will be magically transported back to modern day Brooklyn where Thursday will perform a live set unlike any we have ever done before, in our beloved Vitus. Tickets and merch bundles are available now at http://www.livefrom.events/thursday A limited number of free tickets and free merch will be available to the unemployed. We have to look out for each other, so please don’t try to snap these up if you are not. We very much hope that you can join us and thank you in advance for inviting us into your living rooms! Thursday.

Photo credit: Marv Watson