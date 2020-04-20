Frank Iero & The Future Violents Get Slaughtered by GWAR in New Video for “Medicine Square Garden”

Home News Aaron Grech April 20th, 2020 - 8:42 PM

Iconic shock rock outfit GWAR made a recent cameo appearance in the new music video for “Medicine Square Garden,” which was put out by Frank Iero and the Future Violents. The latter group is a relatively new outfit fronted by My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero, which originally formed last year.

“Medicine Square Garden” is a throwback to classic garage rock inspired punk music with bluesy guitar riffs, vintage sounding vocals and groovy bass and drums. The video begins with a shot of three women who are working out in a dance studio to the song, which is played on a vintage television set showing the band. Toward the end of the video GWAR shows up in their iconic science fiction themed horror costumes and brutally murders the other band, in a gorey affair that stays true to GWAR’s style.

The band retweeted the music video for the project with the caption “Who the fuck is Frank Iero???” The project was directed by David Brodsky, who is in charge of the visual project called My Good Eye. The track itself is featured on the album Barriers, which was released last year.

GWAR guitarist Pustulus Maximums recently had an interview with CNN to discuss how the band was doing during the recent coronavirus outbreak. During the interview he stayed true to the band’s style, urging fans not to get sick so that he and his bandmates can murder them later. The outfit also released a parody trailer of Yesterday last year.

Who the fuck is Frank Iero??? 👹 https://t.co/Mc1qWwocbO — GWAR (@gwar) April 20, 2020

My Chemical Romance reunited for the first time in six years last year, although their spring tour has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.