My Chemical Romance Announces Rescheduled Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Fans of the mid 2000s alternative rock band My Chemical Romance rejoiced when the band announced their reunion last December, which took place at The Shrine Auditorium. This reunion was supposed to extend into this year, however the COVID-19 pandemic caused the group to cancel their spring reunion tour, however the band will be hitting the road next year for a rescheduled fall 2021 tour.

“We would never want to distract from the challenges we are facing right now, but we feel it is the right thing to let people know that we have rescheduled our shows, so that we can offer people a refund on tickets in these difficult financial times,” a note from the band reads.

The band’s reunion caused them to briefly return to the Billboard charts last fall, following the announcement of some scheduled shows at the Download Festivals in Japan and Australia, which were both cancelled due to COVID-19. My Chemical Romance also teased their first bit of new music since their break up in 2013 earlier this year, which was shown in a cryptic video titled “An Offering…”

The band’s frontman Gerard Way has been keeping busy during this quarantine, premiering a series of four demos on his SoundCloud page earlier this year. These demos were titled “Phoning It In,” “Welcome to the Hotel,” “Success!” and “Crate Amp_2,” which were all reportedly set to be single releases. These songs ranged a variety of styles from experimental to more upbeat alternative rock. Way is also set to score the upcoming film Clerks 3.

Rescheduled Tour Dates

9/8 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

9/9 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

9/11 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

9/13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

9/15 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

9/16 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

9/18 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

9/19 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown

9/21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

9/22 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

9/25 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

9/28 – Houston, TX – American Airlines Center

10/1 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

10/3 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

10/6 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

10/8 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum