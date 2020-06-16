My Chemical Romance Announces Rescheduled Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Fans of the mid 2000s alternative rock band My Chemical Romance rejoiced when the band announced their reunion last December, which took place at The Shrine Auditorium. This reunion was supposed to extend into this year, however the COVID-19 pandemic caused the group to cancel their spring reunion tour, however the band will be hitting the road next year for a rescheduled fall 2021 tour.
As a band, we are deeply aware of the profound problems and crucial issues the world is facing right now. These issues are all life-changing, and we have them in the forefront of our minds on a regular basis. All of our focus should be on making the world better in every way we can. We would never want to distract from the challenges we are facing right now, but we feel it is the right thing to let people know that we have rescheduled our shows, so that we can offer people a refund on tickets in these difficult financial times. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are unable to attend, refunds are available at your point of purchase. All rescheduled tour dates can be found here: https://www.mychemicalromance.com It is a long time away, and there is so much for all of us to do to make the world a better place in the interim. We cannot wait to play for you. Take care of each other and yourselves. We will see you soon. xoxo MCR
The band’s reunion caused them to briefly return to the Billboard charts last fall, following the announcement of some scheduled shows at the Download Festivals in Japan and Australia, which were both cancelled due to COVID-19. My Chemical Romance also teased their first bit of new music since their break up in 2013 earlier this year, which was shown in a cryptic video titled “An Offering…”
The band’s frontman Gerard Way has been keeping busy during this quarantine, premiering a series of four demos on his SoundCloud page earlier this year. These demos were titled “Phoning It In,” “Welcome to the Hotel,” “Success!” and “Crate Amp_2,” which were all reportedly set to be single releases. These songs ranged a variety of styles from experimental to more upbeat alternative rock. Way is also set to score the upcoming film Clerks 3.
Rescheduled Tour Dates
9/8 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
9/9 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
9/11 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
9/13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
9/15 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
9/16 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
9/18 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest
9/19 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown
9/21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
9/22 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
9/25 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center
9/28 – Houston, TX – American Airlines Center
10/1 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
10/3 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
10/6 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
10/8 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
10/11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
10/17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum