In Memoriam: 2023

Music is powerful, both for artists and fans alike. Death is inevitable, touching every human being in some way, shape or form. A loss of a musician is a loss of great magnitude, affecting the closest family member to the most casual listener. 2023 saw the loss of legends all over the musical spectrum such as Tina Tuner, Sinead O’Connor, David Crosby, Jeff Beck, Shane McGowan, Harry Belafonte, Tony Bennett, Jimmy Buffett and more. While they are no longer physically with us, their spirit, passion and talent will forever be ingrained in their music and that is something that cannot be overlooked or taken away. As we steadily approach 2024, let us revel in the legacies they left behind.

Gangsta Boo – August 7, 1979 – January 1, 2023

Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, also known as Gangsta Boo, passed away on January 1, 2023 at the age of 43. Mitchell was a pioneer of the Southern rap music scene and was best known for her contributions to Memphis-based hip hop group Three 6 Mafia. Her contributions live on in the form of the group’s many full-length albums as well as her own solo career and collaborations with Lil Jon, Gucci Mane, T.I. and E-40.

Gordy Harmon – 1944 – January 5, 2023

Gordy Harmon passed away of natural causes on January 5, 2023 at the age of 79. Harmon was a founding member of the R&B group The Whispers which was formed in the early 1960s in Los Angeles. The Whispers dominated the R&B charts in the 1980s with number one hits like “And The Beat Goes On” and “Rock Steady.”

Jeff Beck – June 24, 1944 – January 10, 2023

Jeff Beck passed away of bacterial meningitis on January 10, 2023 at the age of 78. Beck was known as an iconic guitar virtuoso whose career spanned nearly six decades, pioneering modern rock. He delivered endless talent on a whopping seventeen full-length studio albums with his final being a collaborative effort with Johnny Depp entitled 18.

Yukihiro Takahashi – June 6, 1952 – January 11, 2023

Yukihiro Takahashi passed away on January 11, 2023 at the age of 70. Takahashi was the drummer and lead vocalist of Japanese electronic music band Yellow Magic Orchestra which he had co-founded in 1978. The group was known for their classic tracks “Rydeen,” “Technopolis” and “Behind The Mask.”

Lisa Marie Presley – February 1, 1968 – January 12, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley passed away on January 12, 2023 at the age of 54. She was known as the daughter of the iconic Elvis Presley who was the subject of a recent biopic starring Austin Butler. Presley had succumbed to complications from bariatric surgery which caused a small bowel obstruction.

Robbie Bachman – February 18, 1953 – January 12, 2023

Robbie Bachman passed away on January 12, 2023 at the age of 69. Bachman was the drummer for Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive which he founded under the original name Brave Belt in 1971 alongside Randy and Chad Allan. The group was known for their 1973 hit “Takin’ Care Of Business.”

Van Conner – March 17, 1967 – January 18, 2023

Van Conner passed away on January 18, 2023 at the age of 55. Conner was the bassist and co-founder of American rock band Screaming Trees. The group’s lineup consisted of lead vocalist Mark Lanegan, who died in February 2022, guitarist Gary Lee Conner and drummer Barrett Martin.

David Crosby – August 14, 1941 – January 18, 2023

David Crosby passed away on January 18, 2023 at the age of 81. Crosby was known as a pioneer of the folk rock and psychedelic genres, playing with The Byrds, Jefferson Starship, CPR and Crosby & Nash with Graham Nash. The band later morphed into Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young to include Neil Young and Stephen Stills.

Tom Verlaine – December 13, 1949 – January 28, 2023

Tom Verlaine passed away on January 28, 2023 at the age of 73. Verlaine was the vocalist and guitarist for NYC-based rock band Television. Swedish rock band Ghost paid tribute to Verlaine by covering Television’s “See No Evil” on their recent Phantomime EP.

Burt Bacharach – May 12, 1928 – February 8, 2023

Burt Bacharach passed away on February 8, 2023 at the age of 94. Bacharach was known for his songwriting capability which were showcased on “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” “(They Long To Be) Close To You,” “Walk On By” and “What The World Needs Now Is Love.” Bacharach had also written for Dionne Warwick, Dusty Springfield and Herb Alpert.

David Jolicoeur – September 21, 1968 – February 12, 2023

Trugoy The Dove, also known as David Jolicoeur, passed away on February 12, 2023 at the age of 54. Jolicoeur was known as the founder of iconic hip hop group De Le Soul. The group rose to prominence with their blending and popularizing of alternative hip hop and jazz rap elements.

Steve Mackey – November 10, 1966 – March 2, 2023

Steve Mackey passed away on March 2, 2023 at the age of 56. Mackey was known as the bassist for English rock band Pulp. Mackey had attended many of Pulp’s shows in London before eventually going on to join the group in 1988. He had also worked as a producer for M.I.A. and Arcade Fire.

Gary Rossington – December 4, 1951 – March 5, 2023

Gary Rossington passed away on March 5, 2023 at the age of 71. Rossington was known as the guitarist and last surviving member of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Lynyrd Skynyrd. Rossington’s passing preceded the band’s Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour which was scheduled to kick off this summer.

Jim Durkin – February 7, 1965 – March 8, 2023

Jim Durkin passed away on March 8, 2023 at the age of 58. Durkin was known as one of the original guitarists of Dark Angel, playing on the band’s first three albums 1985’s We Have Arrived, 1986’s Darkness Descends and 1989’s Leave Scars. Durkin had also rejoined the band’s lineup when they reformed in 2013.

Jim Gordon – July 14, 1945 – March 13, 2023

Jim Gordon passed away on March 13, 2023 at the age of 77. Gordon was known as the drummer for the rock collective Wrecking Crew. Gordon was also a co-writer for Eric Clapton’s band Derek and the Dominos, penning the classic track “Layla.”

Tom Leadon – 1952 – March 22, 2023

Tom Leadon passed away on March 22, 2023 at the age of 70. Leadon was known as the co-founder of Tom Petty’s band Mudcrutch as well as being the brother of The Eagles’ Bernie Leadon. Leadon was an influential member of the 70s southern rock scene in Florida.

Ryuichi Sakamoto – January 17, 1952 – March 28, 2023

Ryuichi Sakamoto passed away on March 28, 2023 at the age of 71. Sakamoto was known as a member of Yellow Magic Orchestra alongside Yukihiro Takahashi, who passed away back in early January. He was also known as a talented composer, record producer and actor who composed the soundtrack for The Revenant in 2015.

Vivian Trimble – May 24, 1963 – April 4, 2023

Vivian Trimble passed away on April 4, 2023 at the age of 59. Trimble was known as the keyboardist and co-founding member of the NYC-based rap-rock group Lucius Jackson. The group was best known for the hit single “Naked Eye” from their 1996 album Fever In Fever Out.

Ian Bairnson – August 3, 1953 – April 7, 2023

Ian Bairnson passed away on April 7, 2023 at the age of 69. Bairnson was known as the guitarist for Kate Bush and The Alan Parsons Project. He worked on Bush’s first four albums including, The Kick Inside, Lionheart, Never For Ever and The Dreaming.

Mark Sheehan – October 29, 1976 – April 14, 2023

Mark Sheehan passed away on April 14, 2023 at the age of 46. Sheehan was known as the lead guitarist for Irish rock band The Script. The Script is best known for the 2012 hit single “Hall Of Fame” featuring Will.i.am from their third studio album #3.

Harry Belafonte – March 1, 1927 – April 25, 2023

Harry Belafonte passed away on April 25, 2023 at the age of 96. Belafonte was a legendary singer-songwriter, activist and actor. “Banana Boat Song” and “Jump in the Line” were Belafonte’s hit singles, helping pioneer Caribbean music to the mainstream.

Tim Bachman – August 1, 1951 – April 28, 2023

Tim Bachman passed away on April 28, 2023 at the age of 71. Bachman was known as a co-founding guitarist and vocalist for Bachman-Turner Overdrive. Robbie Bachman, Tim’s brother, also passed away in early January.

Gordon Lightfoot – November 17, 1938 – May 1, 2023

Gordon Lightfoot passed away on May 1, 2023 at the age of 84. Lightfoot was known as an influential figure of the 60s and 70s folk scene with his hit single “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald being released in 1976. His music has been covered by Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan and Elvis Presley.

Rita Lee – December 31, 1947 – May 8, 2023

Rita Lee passed away on May 8, 2023 at the age of 75. Lee was known as a co-founding member of Brazilian rock band Os Mutantes. Her career lasted nearly six decades in which she sold over 55 million records including Os Mutantes’ hit singles “Mania de Você” and “Ovelha Negra.”

Andy Rourke – January 17, 1964 – May 19, 2023

Andy Rourke passed away on May 19, 2023 at the age of 59. Rourke was best known as the bassist for English rock band The Smiths. The band’s immense popularity could be attributed to their classic tracks “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now,” “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” and “How Soon Is Now?”

Sheldon Reynolds – September 13, 1959 – May 23, 2023

Sheldon Reynolds passed away on May 23, 2023 at the age of 63. Reynolds was known as the guitarist for the R&B, soul, funk collective Earth, Wind and Fire. The group is best known for their hit singles “September,” “Let’s Groove” and “Boogie Wonderland.”

Tina Turner – November 26, 1939 – May 24, 2023

Tina Turner passed away on May 24, 2023 at the age of 83. Turner was a legendary singer and rock and roll icon best known for her hit single “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” Hard rock band Ghost paid tribute to Turner with a cover of her iconic Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome contribution “We Don’t Need Another Hero.”

Jack Lee – March 25, 1952 – May 26, 2023

Jack Lee passed away on May 26, 2023 at the age of 71. Lee was known as the frontman for power-pop group The Nerves. Blondie and Paul Young have both prominently covered Lee’s “Hanging On The Telephone” and “Come Back and Stay.”

Cynthia Weil – October 18, 1940 – June 1, 2023

Cynthia Weil passed away on June 1, 2023 at the age of 82. Weil was known as an esteemed songwriter who composed The Righteous Brothers’ “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” in collaboration with Phil Spector. Weil also wrote Dolly Parton’s Grammy award winning “Here You Come Again” alongside her husband, Barry Mann.

Teresa Taylor – November 10, 1962 – June 18, 2023

Teresa Taylor passed away on June 18, 2023 at the age of 60. Taylor was known as the drummer for American rock band Butthole Surfers which she joined in 1983, unfortunately having to depart in 1989 after being diagnosed with an aneurysm. She also appeared in Richard Linklater’s 1990 film Slacker.

Big Pokey – November 29, 1974 – June 18, 2023

Milton Powell, also known as Big Pokey, passed away on June 18, 2023 at the age of 45. Powell was known for being an influential figure in Houston’s hip hop scene, drawing attention from the likes of Juicy J, Slim Thug and Paul Wall, the latter of whom he collaborated with.

John Waddington – January 1, 1960 – June 20, 2023

John Waddington passed away on June 20, 2023 at the age of 63. Waddington was known as the founding guitarist of post-punk outfit The Pop Group. The band’s hit single “She Is Beyond Good And Evil” was released by Radar Records, making Waddington label mates with the iconic Elvis Costello.

Lee Rauch – September 10, 1964 – June 23, 2023

Lee Rauch passed away on June 23, 2023 at the age of 58. Rauch was known as an early drummer for American thrash metal band Megadeth. He played drums for Megadeth in 1984 with his work being showcased on their Last Rites demo tape alongside Dave Mustaine, David Ellefson and Kerry King.

Rick Froberg – 1968 – June 30, 2023

Rick Froberg passed away on June 30, 2023 at the age of 55. Froberg was known for his contributions to Drive Like Jehu and Hot Snakes alongside longtime collaborator John Reis. Hot Snakes were close to completing a new record when Froberg succumbed to an undiagnosed heart condition.

George Tickner – 1946 – July 5, 2023

George Tickner passed away on July 5, 2023 at the age of 76. Tickner was the founding guitarist of iconic rock band Journey. The group was formed back in 1973 by Tickner, Neal Schon, Ross Valory, Gregg Rolie and Prairie Prince and are best known for their hit single “Don’t Stop Believing.”

Tony Bennett – August 3, 1926 – July 21, 2023

Tony Bennett passed away on July 21, 2023 at the age of 96. Bennett was known for being a legendary jazz and pop singer who defined American music with his decades-long career. He had previously collaborated with Lady Gaga, Amy Winehouse, Paul McCartney, Aretha Franklin and Elton John.

Neal Langford – 1973 – July 21, 2023

Neal Langford passed away on July 21, 2023 at the age of 50. Langford was known as the bassist for indie groups The Shins and Flake Music. The Shins rose to prominence with the release of their 2001 debut studio album Oh, Inverted World.

Sinead O’Connor – December 8, 1966 – July 26, 2023

Sinead O’Connor passed away on July 26, 203 at the age of 56. O’Connor was known for being a powerful, uncompromising figure within the music industry, infamously protesting child abuse in the Catholic church on Saturday Night Live in 1992. Her hit single “Nothing Compares 2 U” was nominated for multiple Grammys in 1991.

Sixto Rodriguez – 1942 – August 8, 2023

Sixto Rodriguez passed away on August 8, 2023 at the age of 81. Rodriguez was known for his debut studio album Cold Fact which arrived in 1970 as well as his final studio album Coming From Reality in 1971. The Dave Matthews band often covered his song “Sugar Man” as a tribute to Rodriguez’s musical prowess.

Robbie Robertson – 1943 – August 9, 2023

Robbie Robertson passed away on August 9, 2023 at the age of 80. Robertson was well known as the guitarist and singer-songwriter for Canadian-American rock outfit The Band. He had just completed his latest film music project with Martin Scorsese, a frequent collaborator, for Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Gary Young – 1953 – August 17, 2023

Gary Young passed away on August 17, 2023 at the age of 70. Young was known as the original drummer for indie rock band Pavement. He had also played a couple of sets with iconic punk rockers Dead Kennedys, Black Flag, Circle Jerks and more.

Bernie Mardsen – 1951 – August 24, 2023

Bernie Mardsen passed away on August 24, 2023 at the age of 72. Marsden was known as the guitarist for English hard rock band Whitesnake. He had co-written multiple hit songs with Whitesnake including “Here I Go Again,” “Ready an’ Willing” and “Fool For Your Loving.”

Jack Sonni – 1954 – August 30, 2023

Jack Sonni passed away on August 30, 2023 at the age of 68. Sonni was known as the guitarist for British rock band Dire Straits, joining the group shortly after meeting Mark and David Knopfler in 1978. The band was known for their single “Sultans of Swing” which charted within the top 10 of UK and US charts.

Jimmy Buffet – December 25, 1946 – September 1, 2023

Jimmy Buffett passed away on September 1, 2023 at the age of 76. Buffett was known for his hit single “Margaritaville” which was released in 1977. He was an influential figure who helped popularize the tropical rock and calypso sounds in music.

Steve Harwell – January 9, 1967 – September 4, 2023

Steve Harwell passed away on September 4, 2023 at the age of 56. Harwell was known as the frontman of American rock band Smash Mouth. The group’s two hit singles “All Star” and “I’m A Believer” were popularized as part of the Shrek soundtrack.

Kent Stax – 1962 – September 20, 2023

Kent Stax passed away on September 20, 2023 at the age of 61. Stax was known as the original drummer for hardcore punk band Scream. The news of his passing came a day after the band announced their first new album, DC Special, since 1993 which features a guest appearance by Dave Grohl.

Rudolph Isley – 1939 – October 11, 2023

Rudolph Isley passed away on October 11, 2023 at the age of 84. Rudolph was known as a member of R&B, soul group The Isley Brothers which he co-founded along with his siblings Kelly, Ronald and Vernon. The group rose to popularity with their iconic single “Shout” which was released in 1959.

DJ Mark The 45 – 1961 – October 19, 2023

Mark Howard James, also known as DJ Mark The 45, passed away on October at the age of 62. James was a respected hip hop producer and DJ who rose to prominence with his track “The 900 Number” which has been remixed countless times.

Angelo Bruschini – 1961 – October 23, 2023

Angelo Bruschini passed away on October 23, 2023 at the age of 62. Bruschini was known as the guitarist for Massive Attack. He joined Massive Attack in 1995 and helped pioneer the UK trip hop scene with the group’s critically acclaimed third studio album Mezzanine which arrived in 1998.

Hiroshi Heath Morie – 1968 – October 29, 2023

Hiroshi “Heath” Morie passed away on October 29, 2023 at the age of 55. Morie was known as the bassist for rock band X Japan from 1992 to 1997 before rejoining in 2007 when the band reunited. The group notably played two Coachella sets back in 2018.

George Brown – 1949 – November 17, 2023

George Brown passed away on November 17, 2023 at the age of 74. Brown was known as a founding member and drummer for R&B, soul, funk group Kool & the Gang. The collective is known for their classic tracks “Celebration,” “Get Down On It” and “Jungle Boogie.”

Mars Williams – 1955 – November 20, 2023

Mars Williams passed away on November 20, 2023 at the age of 68. Williams was known as the saxophonist for English rock band Psychedelic Furs as well as American new wave group The Waitresses. Psychedelic Furs’ most popular song was 1982’s “Love My Way” from their third studio album Forever Now.

Geordie Walker – 1958 – November 26, 2023

Geordie Walker passed away on November 26, 2023 at the age of 64. Walker was known as the guitarist for post-punk band Killing Joke after joining the group in 1979. Killing Joke’s prestige can be attributed to their classic track “Love Like Blood” from their 1985 studio album Night Time.

Shane McGowan – December 25, 1957 – November 30, 2023

Shane McGowan passed away on November 30, 2023 at the age of 65. McGowan was best known as the frontman of Celtic punk band the Pogues. His death sparked a wave of tributes from the likes of LCD Soundsystem, Laura Jane Grace, Amanda Palmer and many more.

Manny Martinez – 1954 – December 16, 2023

Manny Martinez passed away on December 16, 2023 at the age of 69. Martinez was known as an early drummer for horror punk pioneers the Misfits. He was the first drummer to appear on an official recording for the band and introduced Jerry Only and Glenn Danzig to one another.

Laura Lynch – 1958 – December 22, 2023