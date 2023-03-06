RIP: Gary Rossington, Guitarist of Lynyrd Skynyrd Dead at 71

Home News Cait Stoddard March 6th, 2023 - 11:17 AM

According to cnn.com guitarist and last surviving founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gary Rossington, has died at the age of 71 . Although a cause of death has not been mentioned, the guitarist had battles with numerous heart problems which included an emergency heart surgery in 2001 during Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’ Tour.

Last night Lynyrd Skynyrd went on FaceBook to tell their fans about the passing of Rossington.

“It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today. Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does. Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

Rossington survived the 1977 plane crash which killed band members Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines, Cassie Gaines, Steve Gaines’ sister and a road manager just three days when the band released of their fifth studio album Street Survivors.

In 2006 Rossington was among the Lynyrd Skynyrd band members being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and he contributed to many of the band’s smash hits including “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd was formed in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1964 when Rossington, Van Zant and Bob Burns met while competing on rival baseball teams. Soon enough the trio was joined by guitarist Allen Collins and bassist Larry Junstrom where they performed under a lot of names before becoming Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1969.