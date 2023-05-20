RIP: Bassist Andy Rourke for The Smiths Dead at 59

Home News Renita Wright May 20th, 2023 - 4:34 PM

British musician and longtime bassist for The Smiths Andy Rourke passed away at 59.

The news of Rourke’s death was confirmed by Bandmate Johnny Marr in a statement shared via social media early yesterday. The Smith’s singer Morrissey also made a statement on his personal website about his former band member: “Sometimes one of the most radical things you can do is to speak clearly. When someone dies, out come the usual blandishments … as if their death is there to be used. I’m not prepared to do this with Andy. I just hope … wherever Andy has gone … that he’s OK.”

Born in Manchester, Rourke started music at an early age and became friends with Johnny Marr at 11 years old. Marr would form the Smiths with Morrissey and Rourke joined after their first gig playing bass for the band from 1982 to 1987. Rourke is responsible for writing the basslines for some of their most iconic songs such as “This Charming Man” and “What Difference Does It Make?”.

Following his departure from The Smiths, Rourke worked on various music projects with other artists, including Morrissey, Ian Brown, and Badly Drawn Boy, and collaborated with DJ and producer, Peter Hook. Rourkle remains a respected figure in the music industry.