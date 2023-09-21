RIP: Kent Stax Of Scream Dead At 61

Home News Cait Stoddard September 21st, 2023 - 1:50 PM

According to nme.com, Scream’s original drummer Kent Stax has died at the age of 61 years old. The news follows just one day after the hardcore punk band announced their first new album since 1993.

Stax’s death was announced on September 20 when bandmates Pete and Franz Stahl shared an update with fans and posted a heartfelt tribute to the musician. The news of Stax’s death follows Scream announcing details of a new album, which features a guest appearance from Dave Grohl and will mark the band’s first full length album in 30 years.

The statement partially reads, “We are heartbroken to share that our drummer Bennett Kent Stacks passed away this morning after a bout with metastatic cancer. Kent is the original heartbeat of Scream. Though we have had to continue on without him before, we have always known Kent is irreplaceable. He was one of a kind. In addition to being a truly unique drummer, Kent was also an accomplished fisherman, skilled carpenter, and avid train enthusiast.”

Titled DC Special, the project is set for release on November 10 via Discord and is also features contributions from Minor Threat and Fugazi frontman Ian MacKaye, Joe Lally of Fugazi, Amy Pickering, Brian Baker of Bad Religion and others.

Stax first joined Scream shortly after it formed in 1981 and the band soon went on to become established as one of the early pioneers of hardcore punk. The artist performed on the band’s first three albums before leaving the lineup in 1987. Stax was then replaced by Grohl.