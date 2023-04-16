RIP: Guitarist Mark Sheehan of The Script Dead at 46

Home News Jaden Johnson April 16th, 2023 - 11:10 PM

Lead guitarist of Irish rock band, The Script, Mark Sheehan has recently passed away at age 46 on Friday, April 14th. The band announced Sheehan’s death with the statement, “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time”.

Sheehan was born in Mount Brown in The Liberties area of Dublin on October 29th, 1976. At age 20, Sheehan joined boyband, Mytown, alongside fellow Script member and co-founder, Danny O’Donoghue. In Sheehan’s time with Mytown, he worked with R&B legends Teddy Riley and Wanya Morris, as well as American songwriter, Rick Nowels. When Sheehan and O’Donoghue departed from Mytown in 2001, they joined forces with drummer Glen Power, to create The Script. Originally working with the sounds of R&B infused pop during his time with Mytown, The Script began to transition into a more rock sound. Moving to London, the band signed to Sony/RCA and released their first four albums under the label.

Receiving much of their initial commercial acclaim in the UK and Ireland with their first four albums all going #1 in both countries. Breaking out in the U.S with their 2008 single “Breakeven” which peaked at #12 on the Billboard Hot 100 along with their 2010 album, Science & Faith, which peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200.

In a statement released the Friday of the guitarist’s death Irish President, Michael D. Higgins paid his respects, “Through their music, Mark and The Script have played an outstanding part in continuing and promoting this proud tradition of Irish musical success across the world,” Higgins wrote.