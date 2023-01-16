RIP: Yukihiro Takahashi, Drummer of Yellow Magic Orchestra Dead at 70

Home News Cait Stoddard January 16th, 2023 - 2:12 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to pitchfork. com drummer and vocalist who co-founded Yellow Magic Orchestra Yukihiro Takahashi has died. The Japan Times reported that Takahashi had surgery to remove a brain tumor in August 2020 and in the following year Takahashi mentioned he has been was suffering from health problems. Takahashi recovering at his home in Karzuizawa, Nagano Prefecture but when he caught pneumonia in early January, Takahashi ‘s health problems have gotten worse. Takahashi was 70 years old.

Takahash was born on June 6, 1952, where he was inspired by music with the help from his older brother Nobuyuki. Soon enough Takahash learned how to play the drums with college musicians at parties while he was still in junior high. When he turned 16, Takahashi began working as a studio musician where he recorded drum parts for TV commercials and began picking up performances in other bands.

Takahashi first gained popularity in Japan during the 1970s while drumming in the Sadistic Mika Band. At that time dance music from the United States was a big deal and Takahashi was drawn toward pop, soul and Motown. When the band broke up, Takahashi hired Ryuichi Sakamoto to produce Takahashi ‘s 1977 debut solo album that was inspired from French pop.

During the same year, both Takahash and Sakamotos were hired by Haruomi Hosono to record on his album Paraiso which is credited to Harry Hosono and the Yellow Magic Band. In1978 the three musicians joined forces and created the Yellow Magic Orchestra.

In 1978 Yellow Magic Orchestra released their debut self-titled album where it used computer technology, synths, and video game samples which brought unique sound and global interest toward the band . Yellow Magic Orchestra is considered to be the pioneering album in the synth-pop genre and as a result the band sold over 250,000 copies in Japan, entering both the Billboard 200 and Billboard R&B Albums charts and its single “Computer Game / Firecracker” becoming a top 20 hit in the United Kingdom.