Lee Rauch, Onetime Drummer of Megadeth Dead at 58

According to consequence.net, one time Megadeth drummer Lee Rauch, who played on one of the band’s early demos, died on Friday, June 23. He was 58 years old. The news of Rauch’s passing was shared on Facebook by his brother Chris. A cause for Lee’s death has yet been reveled.

Today is a very sad day, we lost my brother William Lee Rauch. Lee was a very strong man of faith so I know he is with God now. He was an Awesome drummer, who helped launch one of the biggest metal names in history by being the first drummer for Megadeth, playing along side Dave Mustaine, Kerry King and David Ellifson. His heart was set on making it big and came very close numerous times.”

Rauch played drums for Megadeth in 1984 and is featured on the Last Rites demo from that year. The three song demo featured Mustaine, bassist David Ellefson and Slayer guitarist Kerry King.

During a2004 interview with Bob Nalbandian Mustaine recalled Rauch’s stint in Megadeth.

“He wasn’t necessarily an original [Megadeth] drummer. He was a guy that we really liked, and then one day sitting on the steps of Billy Cordero’s house, when David Ellefson and I were squatting…we just kind of met this kid, went to his house and filtrated his bedroom and never left for a couple months.”

Mustaine adds: “Lee was telling us how he had given his soul to Satan, and I know enough about black magic that if you really do the actual act of giving your soul to Satan, you have to have sex with Satan to consecrate the deal. You had to have sex and have a Satanic priest take the embodiment of Satan on so he can sodomize you. And I asked him, ‘So, who was the priest?’ And he said, ‘My priest was a guy named David.’ I was like…’I’m out of here!’”

Rauch was replaced in Megadeth by Gar Samuelson, who remained with the group through 1987. Meanwhile, Rauch would become a short term live drummer for fellow Bay Area thrash act Dark Angel and later joined Wargod, the project of guitarist Michelle Meldrum. In his later years, Rauch played drums for his local church band.