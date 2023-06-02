RIP: Songwriter Cynthia Weil Dead At 82

Home News Parker Beatty June 2nd, 2023 - 7:28 PM

As reported by Stereogum, esteemed songwriter Cynthia Weil has died at the age of 82, with no cause of death currently announced.

During the days where New York’s Brill Building dominated pop songwriting, Weil and partner (both in music and in marriage) Barry Mann were among the creme of the crop, their most notable work of this time being “(You’re My) Soul and Inspiration” and “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” by the Righteous Brothers, the latter of which was written in collaboration with Phil Spector.

As the ‘60s progressed, Weil and Mann would see continued writing success with “We Gotta Get Out Of This Place” by the Animals and “Make Your Own Kind Of Music” by Mama Cass, two iconic tracks that continue to pop up in media to this day (the latter most recently appeared in the trailer for Greta Gerwig’s film Barbie).

As if this wasn’t enough to cement Weil and Mann’s place in music history, the duo also wrote the Dolly Parton classic “Here You Come Again,” which topped Billboard Country charts and earned Parton a Grammy for “Best Female Country Vocal Performance.” On her own, Weil is also notable for writing Chaka Khan’s 1984 classic “Through the Fire” and Lionel Ritchie’s “Running With The Night” and “Love Will Conquer All.”