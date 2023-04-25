RIP: Harry Belafonte Dead At 96

Home News Dita Dimone April 25th, 2023 - 8:51 PM

Legendary singer, activist, and actor Harry Belafonte dies of congestive heart failure, Pitchfork reports. He was 96 years old.

The world has lost a true legend. Harry Belafonte, the beloved “King of Calypso,” passed away of congestive heart failure at the age of 96. He was not only a celebrated recording artist and actor but also an influential civil rights activist who used his platform to fight for justice and equality. From his iconic performances on stage to his close friendship with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Harry Belafonte left an indelible mark on history that will never be forgotten. Join us as we take a closer look at his life, career, legacy, and how he touched so many lives through his music and activism

Harry Belafonte was a true multi-talented artist who excelled in a variety of fields throughout his long and illustrious career. He first gained fame as the “King of Calypso” with hits like “Banana Boat Song” and “Jump in the Line,” which helped introduce Caribbean music to mainstream audiences around the world.



In addition to his musical achievements, Harry Belafonte also made a name for himself on screen, starring in films such as “Carmen Jones,” “Island in the Sun,” and “Buck and the Preacher.” His acting talent earned him critical acclaim, making him one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stars during his time.



However, it was his activism that truly set Harry Belafonte apart from other artists. He was an outspoken civil rights activist who used his platform to fight against racial injustice, working closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the height of the Civil Rights Movement.



Together with Dr. King, Harry Belafonte organized events such as The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom and helped fundraise for initiatives aimed at promoting equality among all people regardless of race or background.



Harry Belafonte will always be remembered not only for his incredible artistic talent but also for using that talent to make positive change in society throughout his life.

Belafonte received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000. He is among thefew artists to obtain an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony for his work.

Artists across the globe are mouring the icon’s death, among them Tonny Bennett and Ice Cube.

Jazz legend Tony Bennett, 96, publicly mourns Harry’s loss. He posted, a photo of him and Harry together. “Met Harry in 1948 and knew then he would be a huge star. More than that, he fought for social justice and equality and never, ever gave up,” his caption began. “Our dearest of friends, he will be deeply missed by myself and so many for all he contributed to the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett)

Rapper and actor Ice Cube, shared his grief in a tweet. “He was more than a singer, more than an actor and more than a man…Harry Belafonte will be missed,” he added to a photo of the late “King of Calypso”.