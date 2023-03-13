RIP: Guitarist Jim Durkin of Dark Angel Dead at 58

“With a broken and heavy heart, I want to share that the love of my life, my best friend and husband, Jimmy, passed away Wednesday morning. He was not alone as I was with him along with a few close friends until the end. He will be truly missed and no one can ever replace the love I have for him.May he rest in peace. Ever Thine Ever Mine Ever Ours……. My Immortal Beloved. I will see you again. Annie Durkin.”

Also Dark Angel went on Facebook to express their sadness about the death of Durkin.

“We in the Dark Angel Family are deeply saddened and crushed today with the news of our brother and founder Jimmy Durkin passing away Wednesday morning. We would like to thank his fans for their continuous loyalty and support. We will come out with a full statement very soon. We ask that you please respect the family’s privacy while we mourn the loss of this great man.”

Durkin was an original member of Dark Angel where he played on the band’s first three albums, 1985’s We Have Arrived, 1986’s Darkness Descends, and 1989’s Leave Scars before leaving the band in 1989. The guitarist was also on the lineup when the band reformed in 2013 but sat out some of the recent shows.

Dark Angel are currently scheduled to perform their 1986 album Darkness Descends in Los Angeles and NYC this spring and headline night one of Milwaukee Metal Fest.