RIP Jack Sonni of Dire Straits: Dead At 68

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 2nd, 2023 - 7:21 PM

According to NME, Jack Sonni, guitarist for British rock band Dire Straits has passed away at the age of 68.

The band Dire Straits published on Twitter last Thursday on August 31 the news of the musician’s death with an honorable photo and wishing him: Jack Sonni Rest In Peace.” The reason for his passing has not been revealed. He was known as the “other guitar player in Dire Straits” after joining the band in 1984.

He first met the Dire Straits brothers Mark and David Knopfler in 1978 while he was working in a Manhattan music shop and later on to go to London to visit them in their home. After working with this band, he collaborated on other musicians’ projects, but ended his professional music career in 1988. After he left this band, he continued to play music and returned to a band he created in the late 70s called The Leisure Class.

He would also appear regularly with other former band members in the Dire Straits Legacy project. Jack Sonni was a very talented musician, he learned how to play trumpet, piano, and guitar. Music was always part of his life and his parents were a great contribution to his musical talent. Jack Sonni shared his passion for music, writing lessons on his unique approach to rhythmic guitar in his own website, and he was an internet radio station host to his own music podcast “The Leisure Class with Jack Sonni.”

In his website, he is described as “a writer, musician, nomadic raconteur, father and grandfather who has taken to heart the reality of the hard-learned lesson that life is short.”