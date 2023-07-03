RIP Rick Froberg of Drive Like Jehu and Hot Snakes, Dead at 55

Home News Cait Stoddard July 3rd, 2023 - 12:19 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Rick Froberg, who played in the bands Drive Like Jehu and Hot Snakes, died on June 30 at the of age 55. The news came through Hot Snakes bandmate John Reis who announced the sad news on Instagram.

“Rick passed away suddenly last night from natural causes. His art made life better. The only thing he loved more than art and rock n roll was his friends. He will forever be remembered for his creativity, vision and his ability to bring beauty into this world. I love you, Rick. I will miss you for the rest of my life.”

Froberg was born in Los Angeles and lived in Encinitas, California, where he performed in several bands across the San Diego area. During his teen years, musician founded Pitchfork with Reis. When Pitchfork disbanded in 1990, the two formed Drive Like Jehu, which would release two full-length albums Drive Like Jehu and Yank Crime.

A few years later both Froberg and Reis formed Hot Snakes in 1999 where the band released three albums during their first run together before disbanding in 2005.

Hot Snakes reunited in 2011 and issued Jericho Sirens in 2018. Froberg’s death comes as Hot Snakes had nearly completed a new record. Drive Like Jehu did reunion performances in 2014, 2015 and 2016.