RIP: Guitarist Sheldon Reynolds of Earth, Wind & Fire Dead at 63

Home News Renita Wright May 24th, 2023 - 8:24 PM

Guitarist, singer, and songwriter Sheldon Reynolds of the mighty elements of the universe Earth, Wind & Fire has passed away. Reynolds was also a member of the Commodores and Sun. The death of the musician was announced by his Earth, Wind & Fire bandmate Philip Bailey via social media. “This news of Sheldon Reynold’s transition is very sad for all of us who knew and worked with him,” Bailey wrote. “Sheldon was an excellent addition to the band, a great writer and producer, and a genuinely kind and loving person. He will be missed. Our condolences to his family. Rest in Peace.”

This news of Sheldon Reynold’s transition is very sad for all of us who knew and worked with him. Sheldon vocally had Reese down. Sheldon was an excellent addition to the band, a great writer and producer, and a kind, loving person. He will be missed. Our condolences to his family pic.twitter.com/RTEBxjwRbN — Philip Bailey (@PhilipBaileyEWF) May 24, 2023