RIP: Manny Martinez Of Misfits Dead At 69

December 18th, 2023

According to consequence.net, Manny Martinez, an early drummer for the Misfits, has died as the age of 69 years old. Depending on the Misfits timeline, Martinez was either the first or second Misfits drummer, forming a lineup with classic members Jerry Only and Glenn Danzig. But Martinez was definitely the first drummer to appear on an official recording with the band and actually helped introduce Only and Danzig to one another. Martinez’s friend Zach Rector shared the sad news of the drummer’s death on social media.

“Going to miss you Brother Manny Martinez / A true living legend a student of Buddy Rich I remember Manny telling me Multiple occasions of Buddy bringing up his chops while coming up, & his stories of his family’s notorious bar …An Original Misfits period. All around stand up guy, talking always about working and the progress on my house I’d call him up & talk alot about carpentry issues & how I should figure out the reconfiguration of my upstairs of this old house of mine that was built in 1872…more than just a musician, artist & carpenter…he was my friend, Rest easy Manny.”

Martinez’s only Misfits credits are on the debut single “Cough/Cool” and its B-side “She,”which was released in 1977 and included on the a self-titled compilation in 1996. Martinez would go on to perform some live shows with the band before exiting the group later that year.