RIP: George Brown Of Kool And The Gang Dead At 74

George Brown of the band Kool and the Gang has sadly passed away today, Friday, November 17. He died of cancer. He was 74 years old. According to Consequence, Brown had been a member of Kool and the Gang for nearly 50 years.

During his years as a member of Kool and the Gang, he primarily played the drums and keyboards. He also served as a backup vocalist and was the songwriter for many of the band’s songs. More specifically, he played a significant role in his band’s recently released album, People Just Wanna Have Fun. The album was released in July of this year. Furthermore, Brown also released his memoir, “Too Hot: Kool & the Gang & Me.”

Kool and the Gang made its debut in 1964. They released their first self-titled album, Kool and the Gang, four years later in 1969. Some notable songs include: “Get Down On It,” “Summer Madness,” and their most well-known song, “Celebration.”