RIP: DJ Mark The 45 King Dead at 62

According to Consequence, DJ Mark The 45 King has passed away at the age of 62. This devastating news was first shared yesterday on Thursday, October 19 by DJ Premier who posted a statement on Instagram of The 45 King’s passing and so far no cause of death has been revealed yet, but he had recently been in the hospital.

DJ Mark The 45 King was a producer and helped form Flavor Unit, which are a group of different well known rappers and DJs from New York City and Northern Jersey like Queen Latifah, Chill Rob G, Lakim Shabazz, and Apache in the late 1980s. After this group Queen Latifah signed to Tommy Boy Records in 1989 and released her debut album All Hail The Queen and his production was featured on it.

He unfortunately went through battles of drug addiction in the early 90s, but he came back in 1996 when DJ Kool sampled his “900 Number” breakbeat on his hit “Let Me Clear My Throat” and remixed it. Several years passed and he produced his most well-known songs with other well known artists such as “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)” by Jay-Z and “Stan” by Eminem.

DJ Mark The 45 King was a great producer who released a lot of great classic hits from the 80s and 90s era. Queen Latifah, Eminem, Jay-Z and many more pay tribute to this producer who were grateful for his work and was a great friend to them.