RIP Jimmy Buffett; Dead At 76

On Friday, September 1, 2023, beloved Margaritaville singer Jimmy Buffett died at age 76. He was supposedly surrounded by family, music and dogs when he died. This news follows a cancellation of a May show for an undisclosed illness.

While this is an incredibly sad day for all his fans also known as “Parotheads” his music and love for his fans will always be cherished. Buffet had the on-stage persona of someone you can hang out with on the beach and listen to music and drink a few margaritas with.

Billboard states, “In addition to his 13 Billboard Hot 100 charting singles — including seven top 40 hits and one top 10 — as well as 40 entries on the Billboard 200 album chart, Buffett’s no-worries mien belied a killer business instinct that parlayed the popularity of his island-spiked bar band folk rock anthems into an estimated billion-dollar personal fortune. His sprawling ancillary business org chart included a series of Margaritaville and LandShark Bar & Grill restaurants across the U.S., as well as licensing agreements for Margaritaville tequila, shoes, cruises, pre-packaged food items and an Atlantic City casino.”