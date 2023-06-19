RIP: Houston Rapper, Big Pokey, Dead at 45

Home News Glorie Kim June 19th, 2023 - 4:52 PM

A founding member of the Screwed Up Click and renowned Houston rapper, Big Pokey, has tragically passed away at the age of 45.

As mentioned on Pitchfork, on June 18, 2023, Big Pokey unexpectedly collapsed on stage during a performance at Pour 09 Bar in Beaumont, Texas. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he passed later that night. The official cause remains undisclosed as autopsy results are awaited.

Big Pokey was an influential figure in Houston’s hip-hop community, best known for his distinct baritone voice. Born in 1977 as Milton Powell, he began to gain recognition for his performances on DJ Screw’s early Screw Tapes. One such freestyle that skyrocketed his fame was the captivating “June 27th” from 1996, which became a classic reference point for Southern hip-hop fans across generations.

The artist left a significant impact with his 1999 debut album, Hardest Pit in the Litter and continued to unleash his talent in subsequent albums like D-Game 2000 in 2000 and Da Sky’s da Limit in 2001. Collaborations with other acclaimed artists such as Paul Wall further cemented his place in the music industry as he broke through the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and he continued on to release five more solo albums throughout his career.

Pitchfork listed Juicy J, Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Fat Tony, Lil Flip, and DJ Slim K as just a few of the artists who have expressed their honor and respect for Big Pokey online.