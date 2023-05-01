RIP: Founding Guitarist Tim Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive Dead at 71

Home News Cait Stoddard May 1st, 2023 - 2:45 PM

According to stereogum.com Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s guitarist Tim Bachman has died at the age of 71. His son, Ryder Bachman, confirmed the guitarist’s death on social media. Alongside his brothers Robbie, Randy and Fred Turner, the musician performed on two of Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s successful records Bachman–Turner Overdrive and Bachman–Turner Overdrive II.

Last Friday Ryder went on Facebook to post an emotional tribute to his late father.

“My Dad passed this afternoon. Thank You Everyone for the kind words. In the black-and-white photograph he shared alongside the post, the father and son stood together on a mountaintop landing. “Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end. Grab yer loved ones and hug em close, ya never know how long you have.”

From a post days leading up to his father’s death, Ryder sharedhow he had been told to visit hospice where his father was and prepare to goodbyes as Bachman’s brain cancer had gotten worse.

“Sat with Dad yesterday afternoon and reminisced about some of the good times we had. He was pretty out of it most of the time, but at one point looked up at me with really, big wide eyes and said, ”I love you Paxton, keep sharing the music…” and then passed back out.” He says those were his father’s last words.”

Bachman–Turner Overdrive’s first self-titled album Bachman–Turner Overdrive was released in 1973 where it performed well after its release but was soon enough the band released Bachman-Turner Overdrive II, which featured the smash hits “Takin’ Care of Business” and “Let It Ride.” Bachman–Turner Overdrive briefly disbanded in 1979 but by 1983, the band reunited with Randy and Tim Bachman returning without Robbie who died this past January.