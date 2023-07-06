RIP: George Tickner, Founding Guitarist of Journey Dead at 76

Home News Roy Lott July 6th, 2023 - 8:12 AM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

George Tickner, one of the co-founding members of the legendary classic rock band Journey, has died at the age of 76, according to a social media post made by the band’s guitarist Neal Schon.

“Rest peacefully, Dr. George Tickner. You will be missed immensely,” Schon posted on Facebook.

Schon also posted: “Dear George … ‘Of a Lifetime’ is still one of my favorite songs ever. RIP brother God Speed.”

Journey formed in 1973, featuring Tickner, Schon, Ross Valory, singer Gregg Rolie and drummer Prairie Prince. After the release of Journey’s debut album, Tickner left the band to pursue a medical degree at Stanford Medical School on a full scholarship. Schon took over all of the band’s guitar duties until Jonathan Cain (keyboards/rhythm guitar) joined in 1981

Tickner also wrote or co-wrote three of the seven songs on the debut, including the album’s opener. “Of a Lifetime.” He is credited for writing “You’re on Your Own” and “I’m Gonna Leave You” from the band’s sophomore album Look Into the Future and “Nickel and Dime” from 1977’s Next.