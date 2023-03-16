RIP: Wrecking Crew Drummer and “Layla” Co-Writer Jim Gordon Dead at 77

Home News Cait Stoddard March 16th, 2023 - 11:36 AM

According to stereogum.com Jim Gordon the drummer for Eric Clapton’s band Derek And The Dominos died Monday due to natural causes at the Vacaville’s California Medical Facility. He was 77 years old.

In 1983 the late drummer allegedly was convicted of stabbing his mother to death and allegedly spent the rest of his life in prison.

Gordon grew up in the San Fernando Valley and where he joined the Everly Brothers their touring drummer in 1963. From there Gordon began working with the legendary drummer Hal Blaine and that when Gordon became a member of the Wrecking Crew.

In the 2960s the musician performed on the Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds and the Byrds’ The Notorious Byrd Brothers. Also Gordon became one of the main drummers on George Harrison’s 1970 triple album All Things Must Pass.

In 1969 Gordon began touring as a member of Delaney & Bonnie’s backing band which included Clapton. Then from there the late drummer joined Clapton’s supergroup Derek And The Dominos.

Aside from Gordon’s alleged murder conviction, he became famous for his work on Derek And The Dominos’s 1970 smash hit “Layla.” Gordon is credited for writing that song’s extended coda, although his girlfriend Rita Coolidge, claimed that she was denied a writing credit for collaborating with Gordon on that Layla.”

During the early 1970s Gordon toured as part of Joe Cocker’s Mad Dogs & Englishmen band and also as part of Frank Zappa’s massive ensemble. The drummer performed played on the Incredible Bongo Band’s 1972 album Bongo Rock, and the drum break from that band’s version of “Apache.”

Also Gordon played on tunes from Carly Simon, Steely Dan, Harry Nilsson, John Lennon, Gordon Lightfoot, Jackson Brown, the Stone Poneys’ and many others.