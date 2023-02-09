RIP: Burt Bacharach, Master Tunesmith Dead at 94

Home News Cait Stoddard February 9th, 2023 - 2:07 PM

According to pitchfork.com master pop composer Burt Bacharach died yesterday at home in Los Angeles due do natural causes. He was 94 years old. Bacharach leaves behind the classic songs “Walk on By,” “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” and “(They Long to Be) Close to You. ”

Bacharach was born in Kansas City, Missouri, before moving to Queens, New York, where he spent his teens sneaking into jazz clubs and studying music. In 1957 the late composer met lyricist Hal David, who became Bacharach’s chief collaborator. The duo’s songs “The Story of My Life” and “Magic Moments” became instant hits for artists Marty Robbins and Perry Como.

Together Bacharach and David established a new paradigm for svelte pop and as the 1960s continued on, they created their partnership with Lennon-McCartney, Holland-Dozier-Holland, Gamble and Huff.

Bacharach and David created smash hits for Dionne Warwick, Dusty Springfield and Herb Alper. Also their songbook, is among the most covered in the pop canon. Interpreters included the Beatles (“Baby It’s You”), Aretha Franklin (“I Say a Little Prayer”), the Walker Brothers (“Make It Easy on Yourself”), Nina Simone (“The Look of Love”), and Isaac Hayes (“Walk on By,” “Close to You.”).

In 2003 the rock band White Stripes had an surprise hit with their version of the Dusty Spingfield’s original “I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself” and in 2010 artist Jim O’Rourke released an LP of Bacharach covers. This year a box set was released featuring a collection of Bacharach’s numerous collaborations with artist Elvis Costello.

Also Bacharach and David have left their imprint on the era’s cinema by scoring and soundtracking films such as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and What’s New Pussycat?. Also the duo produced timeless tunes for B. J. Thomas‘s “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” and Tom Jones ‘s “What’s New Pussycat?.”

In 1972 Bacharach and David were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and received the Library of Congress’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in 2012, the year of David’s death.