RIP: Rock Guitar Legend Jeff Beck Dead at 78

Karan Singh January 11th, 2023 - 2:25 PM

British guitarist and modern-rock pioneer Jeff Beck has just passed away. The iconic stringsman, whose career spanned nearly six decades, left us yesterday at the age of 78. After devoting the majority of his life to composing music and playing for fans around the world, the veteran passed away from bacterial meningitis.

His family released the following statement:

On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.

With 17 studio albums and 11 full-length live recordings to his credit, Beck was one of the most prolific artists to evolve from the 1960s British invasion. After playing with one of the earliest lineups of the Yardbirds, he went on to front the Jeff Beck Group as well as Beck, Bogert & Appice. Over the years, he released collaborative albums with Jed Leiber, the Big Town Playboys and, most recently, Johnny Depp.