RIP: Legendary Singer and Rock Icon Tina Turner Dead at 83

Home News Cassandra Reichelt May 24th, 2023 - 12:14 PM

Tina Turner, a legendary singer and rock powerhouse best known for her sultry and mesmerizing voice and moves and a string of amazing hits such as “What’s Love Got To Do With It”, “Nutbush City Limits”, “Proud Mary” as so many more has dead at the age of 83.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” the statement said on Facebook. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

The news was confirmed via Turner’s Official Facebook page: