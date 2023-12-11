LCD Soundsystem Pays Tribute To Shane MacGowan With Live Cover Of The Pogues “Fairytale Of New York”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 11th, 2023 - 3:05 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to brooklynvegan.com, December 10 was the last show of LCD Soundsystem‘s Tri-Boro Tour, where the band performed 12 shows at three different New York City venues. The tour ended at Queens’s Knockdown Center and during the performance of “New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down,” LCD Soundsystem paid tribute to the late Shane MacGowan,who died on November 30. The band covered The Pogues’s holiday classic “Fairytale of New York” where drummer Pat Mahoney sang the tune along with Nancy Whang on piano before crashing back into the noisy ending of “New York, I Love You.”

To help capture the magical moment, an audience member went on social media to post a video of the performance with the captions: “Danced Myself Clean again last night! Best LCD show yet!”

The Knockdown Center shows were different from the Brooklyn Steel’s and Terminal 5’s shows on the Tri-Boro Tour because LCD Soundsystem had the opening act Nation of Language encouraging everyone to stick around for the afterparty with DJs in two rooms and James Murphy’s restaurant Four Horsemen hosting a natural wine pop-up.

LCD Soundsystem Set List

Us v Them

American Dream

I Can Change

You Wanted a Hit

Tribulations

Yr City’s a Sucker

Daft Punk Is Playing at My House

Other Voices

Oh Baby

Home

Set Two:

Jump Into the Fire

Someone Great

Losing My Edge

Tonite

Encore:

One Touch

New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down w/ “Fairytale of New York”

Dance Yrself Clean

All My Friends