RIP: Robbie Bachman, Drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive Dead at 69

CNN reports that Robbie Bachman, drummer of Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. His brother and bandmate Randy Bachman took to Twitter to make the announcement. “Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.”

Born in Winnipeg, Canada, Bachman founded the band Brave Belt in 1971, alongside Randy and Chad Allan, both of whom had left the band The Guess Who a year prior. They were later joined by bassist Fred Turner and recorded two albums together. Allan left Brave Belt in 1972 and another Bachman brother, Tim, joined and the band renamed itself Bachman-Turner Overdrive. It was this lineup and name that found widespread success.

The band made their album debut with a self-titled LP released in 1973. Later in the same year, the band released Bachman-Turner Overdrive II, which contained the hits “Let It Ride” and “Takin’ Care of Business.” Both these songs have been used in movie soundtracks, like “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” and Will Ferrell’s “The Campaign.” Bachman-Turner Overdrive released their most popular album, Not Fragile, in 1974. The album topped the US album chart and produced the number one single “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet,” as well as “Roll on Down the Highway,” co-written by Robbie and Turner.