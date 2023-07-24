RIP: Tony Bennett Who Shaped American Music Dead at 96

Home News Dita Dimone July 24th, 2023 - 8:37 AM

Tony Bennett, the legendary jazz and pop singer who defined American music, died today in New York, his publicist said. Bennett had Alzheimer’s disease since 2016, however the reason for death was unknown. 96 years old.

“Because of You” was Bennett’s first number-one hit in 1951. His commercial triumph was his 50 million records sold worldwide and 20 Grammy Awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Italian immigrants raised queens native Anthony Dominick Benedetto. Throughout World War II, the lifelong New Yorker performed with military bands throughout Europe. He had his first nightclub appearance in 1946, and Bob Hope hired him in 1949, calling him “Tony Bennett.” In 1952, he released Because of You.

From there, Bennett kept writing. He released hundreds of studio albums and spent most of his time touring. In 1962, he released “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.” In the 1970s, he recorded with Bill Evans. His 1994 MTV Unplugged programme revived his career. The album, one of his biggest sellers, earned the Grammy for Album of the Year

In 2014, he released Cheek to Cheek with Lady Gaga. He sang duets with Paul McCartney, Aretha Franklin, and Elton John, among others.

“Body and Soul,” Winehouse’s duet with Bennett, was her last. Their studio session is documented in Amy and The Zen of Bennett. “She was very nervous to perform, but I said, ‘You know, it sounds like Dinah Washington influences you.'” “Suddenly, her whole life changed,” he added. “Great jazz singers know how to make a memorable performance.” That was Amy’s gift. I’m appalled that she died at 27. She would have rivalled Billie Holiday and Dinah Washington if she had lived. A tragedy.”

Bennett became a humanitarian after the war. He was a Kennedy Centre Honoree, NEA Jazz Master, UN Citizen of the World, and best-selling author. He marched from Selma to Montgomery alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In New York, he co-founded the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts. The Smithsonian Museum has his paintings. In a 2015 interview, he noted, “My whole life has been singing and painting.” “I just do those two things. Every day seems like starting over since I still have so much to learn.”