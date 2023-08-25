Bernie Marsden of Whitesnake Dead at 72

Home News Caroline Carvalho August 25th, 2023 - 5:14 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Bernie Mardsen, the guitarist from the band Whitesnake died at 72. His passing was confirmed by his family in a social media post today on Friday, August 25. They wrote on the post in their own words as such: “ On behalf of his family, it is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden. Bernie died peacefully on Thursday evening with his wife Fran and daughters Charlotte and Olivia by his side.” “Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing, and recording new songs until the end.”

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale shared a tribute to his former bandmate on social media. He wrote on the post in his own words as such: “ I’ve just woken up to the awful news that my old friend and former Snake Bernie Marsden has passed,” he wrote. “My sincere thoughts and prayers to his beloved family, friends and fans. A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honored to know and share a stage with.”

He was one of the U.K’s most famous rock and blues guitarists and a founding member of one of the biggest rock bands Whitesnake. When he was a teenager, he first became interested in guitars by watching The Beatles. He was a fan of all kinds of guitars and he owned his unique private collection. He has worked with different groups since the 1970s like Whitesnake, UFO, Wild Turkey, Babe Ruth, Paice Ashton & Lord, Cozy Powell’s Hammer, Alaska, M3 and many more.

In an interview in Albany, New York with Tigman on the radio station Q103, the guitarist shared his time with Whitesnake in his own words as such: “When I look back on it, it was very very busy – very hectic. I mean, we were touring pretty much all the time, and then we would break specifically to make two records a year, which seems crazy these days, but that’s the way it was. And if you look back, it didn’t hurt anybody – the creative juices were still flowing, and we managed to write some pretty good material. And it all went very, very well for three or four years. And then we came to an end roundabout ‘82. David [Coverdale, Whitesnake mainman] relocated to America – he lives up in Nevada – and put the band back together in the mid-’80s, but with kind of an American lineup. And that’s the band that re-recorded ‘Here I Go Again’, and the rest of that is kind of history, and [that song] has kind of become an American anthem.”

Bernie Marsden left this world at the age of 72, but he will be remembered for his contribution to some of Whitesnake’s most important records. The world of rock is in mourning, but they will never forget his talent and his passion for music.

