RIP: Lisa Marie Presley Dead At 54

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, sadly passed away today. Presley died shortly after being hospitalized from a cardiac rest earlier today. “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” Priscilla Presley said in the statement, provided to CNN by a representative. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”
TMZ first reported the news, saying her ex-husband had to perform CPR on her before the paramedics arrived at her house. LA County Fire Department spokesperson Kaitlyn Aldana told CNN that emergency responders were dispatched to a residence in Agoura Hills, CA but did not disclose the patient’s name. Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla and daughter, actress Riley Keough arrived at the hospital shortly after.
Lisa Marie and Priscilla were last seen on Tuesday at the Golden Globe Awards, in support of the critically acclaimed biopic of her late father starring Austin Butler as the king himself. In a red-carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lisa spoke about the accuracy of the film and how much it meant to her. “It was mind-blowing,” she said. “I truly did not know what to do with myself. I had to take five days to process it because it was so incredible, so spot on and so authentic that I can’t even describe what it meant.” Butler won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of the legendary singer. Elvis’ birthday also was a couple of days before the award ceremony.
Presley was married to musician Danny Keough, singer Michael Jackson, actor Nicolas Cage, and music producer Michael Lockwood, whom she has two children with, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood.
In 2020, Presely’s son, Benjamin Keough tragically passed away after committing suicide. Presly wrote an essay in September and opened up about her loss in honor of National Grief Day. “Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not ‘get over it,’ you do not ‘move on,’ period,” she wrote. She kept going for her daughters and found that many people were in a similar situation. “I keep going for my girls. I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they him.”