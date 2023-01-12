RIP: Lisa Marie Presley Dead At 54

Home News Roy Lott January 12th, 2023 - 7:38 PM

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, sadly passed away today. Presley died shortly after being hospitalized from a cardiac rest earlier today. “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” Priscilla Presley said in the statement, provided to CNN by a representative. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

TMZ first reported the news, saying her ex-husband had to perform CPR on her before the paramedics arrived at her house. LA County Fire Department spokesperson Kaitlyn Aldana told CNN that emergency responders were dispatched to a residence in Agoura Hills, CA but did not disclose the patient’s name. Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla and daughter, actress Riley Keough arrived at the hospital shortly after.

Lisa Marie and Priscilla were last seen on Tuesday at the Golden Globe Awards, in support of the critically acclaimed biopic of her late father starring Austin Butler as the king himself. In a red-carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lisa spoke about the accuracy of the film and how much it meant to her. “It was mind-blowing,” she said. “I truly did not know what to do with myself. I had to take five days to process it because it was so incredible, so spot on and so authentic that I can’t even describe what it meant.” Butler won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of the legendary singer. Elvis’ birthday also was a couple of days before the award ceremony.

Presley was married to musician Danny Keough, singer Michael Jackson, actor Nicolas Cage, and music producer Michael Lockwood, whom she has two children with, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood.