Spirit Adrift Releases Epic New Animated Music Video For “Ride Into The Light”

Heavy metal outfit Spirit Adrift released their fourth full- length studio album this past Friday, October 17th, titled Enlightened In Eternity. They supported the release with a new animated music video for the first track on the album, “Ride Into The Light.” This album’s announcement back in August was a surprise by fans since the band parted ways with two of its members in Eric Wagner on guitar and Chase Mason on bass. However, founding member and band visionary Nate Garrett, alongside drummer Marcus Bryant, have proven to be more than sufficient in evolving the band in a way that reinvents what their legacy means for heavy metal.

The band is also supporting their newest studio length addition to the Spirit Adrift canon with a record release live stream on October 17 at 4 pm EST.

The new music video, which premiered exclusively on Sirius XM’s Liquid Metal, was created by animator Zak Kirwin. The plot of the video is that of a great folklore tale, condensed to the length of a song, showing a group of warriors venturing forth to stop an evil wizard. It captures the feeling of conquest that the song and lyrics proclaim. The song is built around a harrowing vocal performance by Garrett and provides proof to an increasing vocal range for the bands founder. With clean guitar power chords and thumping doubled up bass drum kicks during the catchy chorus, the song is a great introduction to their newest album and is familiar and new all at once in its execution.

Enlightened In Eternity might be what’s got Garrett talking nowadays, but recently he has been seen contributing to metal collaborative group Two Minutes To Late Night back in April with a cover of Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ in the Years” and again in September alongside Royal Thunder band members.