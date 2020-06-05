Old Man Gloom Releases B-Sides “Willing Vessel” and “Storms In Our Eyes” on Bandcamp

Home News Ariel King June 5th, 2020 - 8:13 PM

Old Man Gloom has released B-sides “Willing Vessel” and “Storms In Our Eyes” on Bandcamp today, as part of its promotion where artists receive 100 percent of revenue for the first Friday of the month. Old Man Gloom has committed to donating his proceeds towards the Minnesota Freedom Fund, National Bail Out, Navajo Nation COVID-10 Fund, Communities United Against Police Brutality, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Black Visions Collective and Reclaim the Block.

<a href="http://sigerecords.bandcamp.com/album/willing-vessel-b-w-storms-in-our-eyes">Willing Vessel b/w Storms In Our Eyes by Old Man Gloom</a>

“Willing Vessel” begins with static feedback, soon delving into thrashing metal guitars. They sing most of the lyrics, with occasional deep-throated yells hitting key points of the track. They speed up the guitar and instrumentals, growing louder as the song continues, before ending back into the static feedback to carry the song down.

“Storms In Our Eyes” lasts seven and a half minutes, buzzing sounds ringing in the listener’s ears. The electronic sounds slowly grow, creating an overwhelming feeling before the first chords of the guitar come in. Echoing vocals create an other-worldly feeling, the throated yells balancing in to give a stark contrast between verses. The guitar sounds as if it’s echoing in a distance, alone in a large room, creating a unique sound to the song. The buzzing rings return halfway through the track, fast pulses underlaid occasionally beneath them as the buzzing continues for the rest of the track.

Old Man Gloom includes Caleb Scofield on bass and vocals, Nate Newton on guitar and vocals, Santos Montano on drums, Stephen Brodsky on bass, vocals and guitar and Aaron Turner on guitar, vocals and electronic. Scofield, who had died in 2018 after a fatal car crash, is credited for contributing to the tracks.

Many of the organizations which Old Man Gloom has dedicated to donate the proceedings towards are in support of Black Lives Matter. The Minnesota Freedom Fund and National Bail Out are helping to supply bail for black protestors currently being arrested across the United States. Reclaim the Block is pushing the city of Minneapolis to lower the budget for the police department and move the money towards helping the community. The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund works towards fighting injustices against black Americans. Communities United Against Police Brutality is an organization helping to combat police brutality. Black Visions Collective is working towards building safe communities for black Americans. The Navajo Nation COVID-19 Fund is working towards providing resources for Navajo Natives during the pandemic, a community that already had low funds.

Bandcamp will also be donating all proceeds on June 19 towards the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, in honor of Juneteenth. The holiday celebrates the emancipation of slaves in the United States, June 19 being the date the last slaves were set free.