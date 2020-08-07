Mutoid Man Releases Demo “Bandages” for Bandcamp Friday

Home News Paige Willis August 7th, 2020 - 2:11 PM

The band Mutoid Man has released a demo for their song “Bandages” on the streaming service Bandcamp. Today is also Bandcamp Friday, which means that artists are able to sell their music without being charged to do so on the site. “Bandages” was recorded at the Saint Vistus bar in Brooklyn, New York in 2017.

“Bandages” is a song that builds into itself, and continues on an uphill journey. The vocals of the song are smooth and simple and add a nice contrast to the heavy guitar and drums that back the melody. From the beginning of the song, the listener could assume that it is more pop rock than a metal song, but as the song goes into the chorus the audience can hear the metal roots of the song through the obvious metal guitar riff and tone.

The lyrics of the song give the allusion that the song could possibly be about the pain of love. That you can be scarred or jaded from love, and by the end of the song it mentions losing control. “Tied to that pain gripping my soul/It’s starting to rain and I’m losing/Losing control,” completes the last stanza of the song.

Stephen Brodsky of Mutoid Man was recently featured on the Two Minutes To Midnight quarantine series. The cover also features artists like Claudio Sanches of Coheed and Cambria, Danny Carey of Tool, Bill Kelliher of Mastodon, Les Claypool of Primus. Stephen Brodsky is also a member of the band cave in along with Mutoid Man.

<a href="http://mutoidman.bandcamp.com/track/bandages-demo">Bandages (Demo) by Mutoid Man</a>

Photo Credit: Raymon Flotat